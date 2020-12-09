Syphilis cases continue to rise in state, county

The sexually transmitted disease known as syphilis, once thought to have been virtually eradicated, has seen a resurgence in recent years, and health experts are working to ensure people are diagnosed and treated for it.
The effort comes at a key moment, as two people contacted the Daily Press last week to ask about confidential testing and treatment. One called back Wednesday, and speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed she had tested positive and was being treated.
Officials with the Cherokee County Health Department referred specific questions about the STD to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. However, local tests show there were 18 cases of syphilis in Cherokee County in 2019 at a rate of 36.9 per 100,000 people. This is two times higher than the rate for 2017.
“There has been an uptick in the past several years across the nation, particularly in Oklahoma,” said Sally Bouse, administrative programs manager for sexual health and harm reduction at the OSDH. “One of the really concerning things that we’re seeing is an increase in congenital syphilis, which means pregnant moms with syphilis.”
Between 2014 and 2019, Oklahoma experienced a 600 percent increase in the number of congenital syphilis cases in women – one of the highest in the nation. This has led to more babies being born with the infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in two newborn syphilis cases in the U.S. occurs due to gaps in testing and treatment during prenatal care.
Doctors in Oklahoma test pregnant patients on their first visit, but one problem the state has been seeing is that the women become infected with syphilis after the first test.
“So they screen you at the beginning of the pregnancy,” said Bouse. “Some doctors screen later, but it’s not a standard practice.”
It’s not uncommon for people to miss the signs of syphilis. The first sign is a sore at the site of infection, but if it is inside the body, there’s a chance the person won’t feel it or notice it. In the secondary stage of STD, it can cause rashes on the palms or soles of the feet, which many patients interpret as a general body rash. It can also cause hair, eyebrows and eyelash loss.
One problem, said Bouse, is that symptoms go away without any treatment.
“After symptoms go away, you’re in a latent period,” said Bouse. “That can go on, and then those secondary symptoms may pop back up, or they might not. Syphilis can go on to damage other parts of your body. The longer you have it, it can damage your heart and it can damage your brain.”
OSDH has been having more people diagnosed with neurosyphilis, and those patients are seeing neurological symptoms earlier and earlier. If a person is found to have neurological involvement due to syphilis, he or she will likely have to be treated with intravenous drugs at a hospital. Early on, syphilis is curable with penicillin, and there is an alternative medication for people who are allergic to penicillin.
Bouse said oftentimes, women will make it through pregnancy and all the way up to delivery with syphilis, and at that point, the baby will be infected with it, too.
“With congenital cases, the baby can have birth defects, they can have problems with their bones, their teeth, they can have developmental delays neurologically, or they’re stillborn. And that has occurred in Oklahoma,” she said.
So that’s why health officials are imploring pregnant women to continue to be tested after their first visit.
“At the beginning of the third trimester, if we find out that female has syphilis, we can treat her and it will cure her and the baby at the same time. That’s why it’s important that we find pregnant females as early as we can. The sooner we find them, the sooner we make sure they have appropriate treatment, and it cures mom and baby at the same time.”
According to Bouse, drug use is also a problem among people testing positive for syphilis. The state is seeing high amounts of meth use among those who test positive, with needle-sharing being a contributing factor.
Carter and Oklahoma counties have had their own outbreaks recently, with 124 cases associated with the cluster. Of that, 62.1 percent were female and 37.9 percent male. Among several risk factors, drug use was the highest at 75.8 percent.
House said legislation for syringe exchange programs should be supported to help curb that issue.
“Meth makes you hyper-sexual,” she said. “You’re more likely to have sex and unprotected sex. Then with meth, you inject more often to keep you high. So that brings Hepatitis C into the mix. So it’s everybody at risk for Hep C, and in Oklahoma we are estimated to be No. 2 in the nation for Hep C.”
Testing is free at all county health departments. Those who have multiple sexual partners are at the highest risk of contracting the STD, and if people notice any signs of syphilis they should visit a doctor. It is also recommended that people use condoms, especially if they have multiple partners.
For more information about syphilis testing, call the Cherokee County Health Department at 918-456-8826.
