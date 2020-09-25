While law enforcement see more guns being stolen than anything, pawnbrokers say there is a reason why thieves won't bring those to them.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault is urging people to either jot down the serial numbers of valuable items or take a photo of it.
A serial number is a unique identifier assigned to an item, and most items that are purchased have them.
"Serial numbers are a unique means of identifying your property and are the best way for law enforcement to locate your property if it is stolen," Chennault said. "If you have property that's valuable to you that you don't want to lose, you've got to record your serial numbers in case that stuff is stolen. Don't take the chance when it will literally take a minute to write it down and put it in a safe place."
Chennault said the top three items stolen are guns, vehicles, and medication.
"Some of the guns show up in pawn, but the majority of the time they are traded for drugs or sold to people," Chennault said. "Vehicles are easier to recover because they are harder to hide, and we get a lot of reports of medication that's been stolen."
Ray Caviness, owner of A to Z Pawn, said the top three stolen items brought into his business are jewelry, electronics, and guitars.
"The majority of the people -- the thieves -- they're not going to bring a gun in here that's stolen. Matter of fact, your boyfriend knows it's stolen and he's going to tell you to bring it down here," Caviness said. "That's why I say women are the ones who bring in more stolen items. They're probably already flagged in our system and they know it."
Caviness said there's a system in his computer that will notify him of those who have tried to pawn stolen items.
"Once you sell me something stolen, you get flagged in our computer system as a thief," Caviness said. "You come in and I pull your name up and the first thing I see is a red bar that says 'thief.' Then, beside that, it says 'No pawns,' and anytime there's no pawns there's definitely no buys."
According to the Oklahoma Pawnshop Act, a pawnbroker must make available either a copy or report within three days of a transaction to law enforcement agencies.
The copy or report should include the name, address, race, sex, weight, height, date of birth, and the identification number of the seller as verified by a state-issued ID.
"Whenever a peace officer has probable cause to believe that property in possession of a licensed pawnbroker is stolen or embezzled, the peace officer of the local law enforcement agency of the municipality or other political subdivision in which the pawnshop resides may place a written hold order on the property," the act said.
Caviness said officers will be contacted in the event an item is stolen. Tahlequah Police Department is given copies of the tickets of every item taken in by the pawnshop.
"When they show up, I give them the copies of pawn tickets and buy tickets," Caviness said. "The pawn ticket will have our address on it and then have all of the information from the seller down to how long they have owned the pledged goods."
Caviness said pawnbrokers should never accept an item -- especially a firearm -- where the serial number has been damaged or removed.
"It is an offense for you to own a gun with serial numbers ground off. They really crack down on that one now," he said.
According to the Oklahoma Statute; Title 21 Section 21-1550, a person who removes, defaces, alters, obliterates, or mutilates the factory serial number or ID number of a firearm, could be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to a year, and fined up to $1,000.
"Upon a conviction of a violation of this section, the court clerk, sheriff, peace officer, or other person having custody of the firearm shall immediately deliver the firearm to the Commissioner of Public Safety," the statute said.
Anytime a potential seller brings a firearm into the pawnshop, Caviness makes sure to document the required information before he phones dispatch at the Tahlequah Police Department.
"It's called a 10-29 and they run a check right then to see if it's stolen. My procedure is I do all of the paperwork all the way down to me handing you the money," Caviness said. "I've got all of the information -- make, model, serial number -- a copy of the driver's license, and if this gun is stolen, I'm keeping it and they are on their way."
Chennault said every law enforcement agency utilizes the National Crime Information Center where stolen items are logged.
"That's a database of stolen property and other things that every law enforcement officer in the country has access to," Chennault said. "If we're out on a traffic stop and run the tag, that tag ties back to the VIN number. If it's stolen and entered into NCIC, it will notified the officer that it's stolen."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.