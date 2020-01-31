A local family wants to help spread more awareness about autism spectrum disorder and an area organization that helps with inclusion efforts of those affected by joining forces through a fundraiser.
“I wanted to do something special for Austin’s sixth birthday this year, and after our recent diagnosis with ASD last summer, I thought why not have a shirt fundraiser with proceeds going toward the My Friends & Me organization,” said Austin’s mother, Jami Murphy.
The goal of My Friends & Me is to make Tahlequah the most autism-aware and disability friendly area in Oklahoma. According to the organization’s founders, including Nicki Scott, there wasn’t anything promoting inclusion in Tahlequah or any opportunities for parents whose children have autism or who are disabled to meet and support one another.
“She [Scott] worked with friends and family to plan a special festival, first held on Nov. 2, 2013. It was a 100-percent free event to promote inclusion in the community. Everything was free, from snacks to games and crafts, thanks to generous helpers, as the organization that came to be called ‘My Friends & Me’ did not accept monetary donations or sponsorships until they achieved 501(c)(3) status,” the organization states.
In January 2016, the organization received its nonprofit status and began raising money to fund projects promoting inclusion, education, and awareness in the Tahlequah area.
Upon Austin’s diagnosis, the Murphy family, who also lives in Tahlequah, wanted to help promote this organization and bring more awareness to children, in her case, that are on the spectrum. These children, she said, should feel included and loved regardless of their differences.
“But there doesn’t have to be a diagnosis to treat people equal, you should want to treat your fellow person, adult or child, with respect and care regardless of their differences,” Murphy said. “We’re a pretty typical Cherokee family with sports, work, life and such, but an autism diagnosis, like any other diagnosis, can be hard for the entire family.”
Jami added that it can be hard at times, because nothing really prepares a person or their family for raising a child with specific needs related to autism and other disabilities.
“You grow together and find what works and a lot of what doesn’t. And for us, routine is everything,” she said. “I worry constantly about daily things like, 'Am I getting a call from school today?’ to ‘Will he find purpose in his life and be successful with having to work harder?’”
But when asked if she wished things were different, Murphy said, "Of course not.”
“It wouldn’t be Austin. He’s the most imaginative and extraordinary kid. I love looking at the world through his eyes. It’s actually how I chose the shirt we’re using: 'Autism, seeing the world differently.’ That is the most real I can describe it," said Murphy. "It’s the same world we live in; his view is just a little different.”
T-shirts are gray and will sell for $15. Long-sleeved shirts are also available for $20. For each shirt purchased, $7 will be donated to My Friends & Me on behalf of Austin Murphy. Those interested in donating or purchasing a shirt can email autismawareness4austin@gmail.com or call or text 918-822-3182. Payment can be made through PayPal or in person.
For more information on My Friends & Me or how to help or donate, email info@includingyall.org or nicki@includingyall.org.
To read more about Austin and his family, visit www.tahlequahdailypress.com/opinion/columns/opinion-asd-a-mother-s-thoughts-on-her-newly-diagnosed/article_b0189bab-a516-53b1-a97e-83393f4b222b.html.
