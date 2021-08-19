Pool, or billiards, is considered a gentleman’s game, since it requires no referee and was a popular activity among royalty in the 16th century. Today, games can be played in bars, clubs, and recreation centers across America – and in Tahlequah.
The earliest recorded form of billiards goes back to the 1340s in France, and it was played outdoors before it was eventually taken inside and played on a wooden table. The green cloth was used to resemble the grass.
Billiards generally refers to any tabletop game played with balls and a cue stick. According to Legacy Billiards, originally the word was used to describe a game called “carom billiards,” but has since evolved into a general term. Billiard tables do not have pockets, while pool tables do have pockets. Thus, pool is more formally known as pocket billiards.
Tahlequah is home to a few spots for aficionados to enjoy a game of pool. At the Elks Lodge in Tahlequah, tournaments are held every Friday at 8 p.m.
“At the pool tournaments you’ll see 10 or 15 people,” said Elks Lodge President Isaac Koehn. “t’s been growing here lately as the word gets out. We’ve only been doing it a few months, but it seems like we’re getting a bigger crowd now. People have a good chance of winning, though.”
Pool players don’t have to be Elks Lodge members to join in on the tournaments. The entry fee is $10 for the eight-ball tournaments. Players can also donate to the 8 On The Break pot each Friday. So if a player pockets the 8 ball on the break, he or she will win whatever cash is in the pot. So far, it’s gotten up to $106.
The tournaments are organized using official Billiard Congress of America rules, which require players to call their shots if it’s not obvious to the opponent. A scratch, wherein the cue ball is hit into one of the pockets, results in ball-in-hand. So the opposing player is allowed to take the cue ball and shoot from anywhere on the table.
The prize money for Elks Lodge tournaments depends on how many people participate. The first-place winner could rack up $100 or even more. Sometimes the second- and third-place players will receive winnings, too. The doors open at 7 p.m., so the "sharks" have time to warm up ahead of the tournament. Koehn said players can grab a cold beer while they wait for the games to begin.
“It’s the biggest bar in town, the biggest stage in town, and the biggest sound system in town. And we have the cheapest drinks in town. Our beers are $3 apiece,” he said.
The public can visit the Elks Lodge on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. When tournaments aren’t being held, it costs $1 per game of pool.
Brothers Eric and Gunnar Hickman played a round Thursday while they waited for their cornhole tournament to begin. The pair said they used to play a lot more when they were in the military.
“This is the first time I’ve played in a while,” Eric said. “When you’re not deployed, that’s about all you’ve got to do. It’s part of the culture.”
Dewain’s Place used to have pool tournaments on Sundays, but the pandemic threw a wrench into the works. Manager Holland Riddle said if enough people express interest, the bar will resume them. However, she said the three tables there are usually taken pretty quickly on the weekends.
“On weekends, you may have to wait in line,” Holland said. “The tables stay pretty stacked up, so if people want to come play, come early on Fridays and Saturdays.”
It costs 75 cents per game at Dewain’s. The bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Monday through Friday; and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday. Pool players will also have new equipment to use there soon.
“We are getting new tables that are diamonds,” Holland said. “They’re apparently top-of-the-line pool tables. While we’re appreciative of the ones here, they’ve run their last rodeo.”
Ned’s in downtown Tahlequah has the most pool tables out of the venues in town: seven, which were actually serviced Thursday to repair the felt and fix the cue sticks. On some nights, patrons who head toward the back room are likely to see a large group of pool sharks. It’s a good place for players to shoot by themselves, or find an opponent. Games are 75 cents apiece.
Ned’s is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m, Monday through Friday; and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays.
