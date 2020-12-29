Those who've committed a crime have the opportunity to get charges and offenses taken off their records.
A deferred sentence is delayed until after the offender completes a period of probation. That includes the stipulations of paying court costs and fines, performing community service, not committing new crimes, attending a variety of classes, and passing drug and alcohol screenings.
District Judge Doug Kirkley said a defendant will plead no contest or guilty to a charge.
"The court can withhold a finding of guilt; generally, that will be for a year," said Kirkley.
Defendants are to do certain probation conditions within that year.
Depending on the crime, a deferred sentence can range from days, to months, to years. If the defendant meets the requirements, a judge may throw out the sentence and plea altogether, which clears the incident from the perpetrator's record in what's called an expungement of records.
An expungement does not mean an internet search won't pull up the original crime if it was reported on the website of a newspaper, TV or radio station, or internet news site.
Some media outlets, like the Tahlequah Daily Press, will clarify that the record has been expunged, upon request, but rarely will they remove the original charge.
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered after July 2020.
Joel Chukwuma Okotoghaide - driving with license canceled, suspended, or revoked and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Christopher David Daniels - failure to maintain insurance or security.
Paris Pierce - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Yadira Denise Aguiar - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Bradley Dewayne Benedict - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Samantha McClure - larceny of merchandise from a trailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommy Ray Fraize - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Anthony Tanner - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Taylor Hawkins - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jennifer Quaye Willard - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jeanetta Jane Haney - breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Charles Taylor Zylka - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Sonny Howard Howerton - assault on police officer and resisting an officer.
Randy Jay Johnson - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Tyler David Hicks - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession drug paraphernalia.
Robert Hudson Kelley - acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency and resisting an officer.
Coleman Ray Panell - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jazmine Sierra Paige Gulley - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paige Leigh Hill - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Alexander Gregory Rice - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and careless driving.
Christofer Aron Kirkhart - driving under the influence by a person under 21.
Christa Angelita Handy - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.
Kobe Scott Jones - acts resulting in gross injury/outraging public decency.
Paul Robert Caesar - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence.
Serena Marie Scott - assault and battery.
Dennis Wayne Davis Jr. - leaving scene of accident involving damage.
Jerry Edward Hammack Jr. - threaten to perform act of violence.
Johnny Ray Lucas - domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Ryan David Terry - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jimmy Earl Wade - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Leo John Naumann - driving while impaired, leaving scene of accident involving damage, and driving left of center.
Kaleanna Silvey - public intoxication.
Chase Lee Keys - driving under the influence by a person under 21 and failure to pay taxes due to state.
Harold Dean Hammer Jr. - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Michael Jay Potts - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Elisha Mark Peters - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Noah Charles Taylor - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.
Brian Christopher Muck - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Jason Michael Copeland - petit larceny.
Leigh Harris Fucci - petit larceny.
Gweneth Ann Russell - resisting an officer.
Paul E. Speir - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Marcus Johnson - malicious injury to property and loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride.
Stephanie Ann Miller - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, transporting open container of alcoholic beverage, and obstructing an officer.
Jordan Scott Hart - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Elias Saavedra Jr. - assault and battery.
Miranda Jean Taylor - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and inattentive driving.
