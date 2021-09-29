TACC board discusses trust indenture, financial reports

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a resolution related to the trust indenture of the Tahlequah Hospital Authority during a Sept. 28 meeting.
TACC Chair Jim Berry, who is also Northeastern Health System executive vice president and hospital administrator, said the original trust indenture was adopted in 1974 with TACC as the trustor, Tahlequah City councilors as trustees, and the mayor and councilors as the beneficiaries.
The trust indenture has been modified twice - in 1986 and 2010. However, TACC never ratified the amendment in 2010 and has since been operating as they had.
"Basically, you're saying that this vote took place, that both sides agree there's no issue that the amendment in 2010 was given to the City Council and they voted favorably for it," said Berry.
Berry said that didn't speak to the 2010 trust indenture and whether it was legal or not.
"There's a recital for us to name [TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed] as the president to sign it, as opposed to me just because of conflict of interest," said Berry.
Any amendment to the indenture should have had three signatures as it did in 1974 and 1986, but not in 2010.
"This will not change the way we operate," said Berry. "I will tell you current politics - there's a differentiation on whether or not they believe that 2010 is done right or not. I don't think that's our decision to make."
In other business, Reed was discussing the Chamber's finances when Board Member Steve Thomas said it was concerning to him that they've yet to receive a financial report during the last three monthly meetings.
"We've not had financials for three months, because our financial person that we contracted with had COVID," said Thomas. "Which begs the question, do we stay with her or is it time for us to look at going to someone else, because we're three months into this and now our credibility is beginning to be put on the line."
Reed advised the contract with the one who works on the finances is up in December, and Thomas said the contract was up as soon as there was a breach of contract.
"I don't want to kick someone when they're down, but there are some things that could be brewing that's going to bring our credibility at issue and we need to make sure we've got our T's crossed and our I's dotted," said Thomas.
Reed said his concern with moving forward with a different person was there wasn't anyone who had the financial background to move into the position. Reed stated he had enough expertise to get the job done, but the work wouldn't be done as quickly, given that he doesn't have knowledge to the finance program to make changes.
"You've got to remember we've got a history of problems that we've got to make sure that we don't - I'm not saying something is happening - but we have a responsibility to provide the oversight, and I'm becoming very uncomfortable with the fact that I don't feel like I know what's going on," said Thomas.
The board agreed they'd rather have a financial report to present at each monthly meeting, and then discuss as a group what may be wrong or may be right.
The board approved additional insurance needs for three large events that are hosted by TACC.
"The three were the Chamber Golf Tournament, Annual Banquet, and the Christmas Parade," said Reed. "We need to purchase additional liability insurance for those events."
A subsequent budget amendment for the cost of those policies was also approved.
TACC Operations and Events Manager Gabrielle Perry said the Chamber Classic Golf Tournament is Oct. 8, with registration starting at 8 a.m. There will be two-person teams this year. The MyTahlequah Fall event is Saturday, Oct. 16.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Area of Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors meeting is Oct. 26 at 8 a.m., at Indian Capital Technology Center.
