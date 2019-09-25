The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved the membership of three new establishments during a regular meeting Tuesday.
New to the fray of Chamber members are: Riverbend Floats, a float resort on the Illinois River; C3, a call center in Tahlequah; and U.S. Army Recruiting.
TACC President Cindy Morris said there are a variety of ways for the Chamber to recruit new members.
"We often have walk-ins thanks to Tahlequah Daily Press and our other communication efforts with our newsletter," said Morris. "Myself and staff recruit, our board members recruit, and then we also have a membership development committee that is in place and they, too, help in the recruitment effort."
The board presented and discussed possible changes to its financial policies. The Chamber previously made amendments to its bylaws earlier this year by changing the titles for Morris - from executive director to president - and proposed similar adjustments in the financial policies. Also presented to the board was the creation of a financial reserve containing three to nine months of operating income; and an investment policy stating that cash not required for current operations will be invested in short-term fixed income instruments, which the treasurer would report to the board any investment activity.
"The changes that were recommended today were minor changes," said Morris. "The changes allow us to be able to do business even better."
The board tabled the item to alter its finance policies.
Among committee report discussions, the TACC kicked off it's Leadership Tahlequah Class 23 last week. The program is designed to identify and empower future leaders within the community.
"We have 20 great class members - very diversified group of classmates," said Morris. "So we just had an opening session with a team-building component and really look forward to an exciting year with them."
New board members also participated in board orientation Tuesday, required by TACC bylaws. Morris said it ensured all of the new directors understand how the Chamber works.
What's next
The next meeting of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m., in the Chamber building, 123 E. Delaware St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.