TACC works to continue Leadership Class

The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class 23 are having to postpone events and activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dan Mabery, who serves on the TACC Board of Directors, said challenges were progressed though the state and local phases for reopening businesses. City officials, community members, and business owners gathered June 5 for Tahlequah's official "reopening" as the COVID-19 pandemic was deemed to be leveling out.
However, numbers have skyrocketed since then and even have set daily record cases for the state.
“The class is just not able to meet as a group and visit the local business safely. This has caused the remaining activities to be postponed, including the class project and fundraising activities. Once we are able to confidently and safely resume activities, we will do so,” Mabery said.
The setback has caused the a domino effect for the upcoming Class 24.
“At this point, applications for Class 24 will be delayed until we can safely move forward with in-person meetings. If possible, we will move forward with finishing Class 23 and beginning Class 24 concurrently,” Mabery.
Mabery said class members have been understanding there has to be a delay due to the pandemic.
“Everyone understands that COVID-19 has disrupted so many activities and that moving forward and doing so safely is our top priority. No one likes the delay, but understands the need,” he said.
Class member Kira Fell said she enjoyed the class, but with COVID-19 cases toppling closed to 1,000 as of Tuesday, July 14, she said it’s time to pull the plug.
“I think the class should be canceled. The Chamber said we have one class left, but I calculate two. We’ve lost so many members and raised no money,” Fell said.
The group consists of 20 classmates.
The program originated in 1996 to promote civic participation and gives business members the skills to be leaders throughout the community.
The goal for the class is to provide them with an opportunity to build business and personal relationships with leaders in Tahlequah, Cherokee County, and the state of Oklahoma.
Each year, 20 participants are selected through an application process to participate in a 10-month educational program that includes: a trip to the State Capitol, nine monthly full-day sessions; involvement with community boards; and a class project.
Participants are subjected to issues and opportunities through lectures, discussion groups, on-site visits, and other leadership development activities in the community.
