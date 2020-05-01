TACH benefits from Mary's Liquor campaign

For the past 10 years, Mary’s Liquor has supported charitable causes in the Tahlequah community through its program, Our Customers Care More. To date, over $65,000 has been donated to programs in the area.
Thursday, April 30, Mary’s announced a donation on behalf of their customers to the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless. Between cash donations and product purchases by Mary’s Liquor customers, a total of $233 has been donated to help support the many ways TACH assists those most in need in the city.
Sterling Wright presented the donation to TACH’s Sonya Vann on behalf of the store. Wright said the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the community have made helping the city’s homeless more important than ever.
“It’s an at-risk population that a lot of people may not be thinking about,” said Wright. “We’re proud to be helping TACH support them through this, and we encourage everyone to take a look at what they can do to help. The sack lunch program is a vital service that everyone can help with.”
The Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless is a community-wide program, continuously working towards ending homelessness in the area. In April alone, over 1,800 sack lunches were provided to people in need at the Tahlequah Day Center. Volunteers are always appreciated. To find out more, visit www.tachok.com, call 918-822-1080, or email info@tachok.org.
