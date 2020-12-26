COOKSON - Since Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), taxpayers who do not itemize their deductions may make up to a $300 donation for nonprofits in 2020.
That bonus has many area groups urging last-minute contributions.
"Tenkiller Area Community Organization has persevered through a devastating fire and a tornado in the past. This year, the struggle with the economy shutting down, not being able to host community dinners, the Cookson Jubilee and many other fundraising activities has been a tough year for this TACO group," said TACO President Cindy Ballew.
TACO continues to reach out and bless children and adults in the Lake Tenkiller community, she said.
The Jack C. Montgomery VA Hospital in Muskogee received generous donations delivered before Dec. 15.
Their policy was to meet outside the front door.
"They were extremely thankful," Ballew said.
The Christmas for Kids has been postponed until the first week of February to host a Valentine party with clothing and toys to be given to the low-income children.
"The area school administration was thrilled to change the date," said Ballew.
"The COVID cases have gone out of sight in Cherokee County this December."
TACO members voted for approval.
The members agreed it wasn't fair to expect the elderly who are typically shopping for "angels" to be spending several hours in Walmart to buy for the list of children.
"The health risks just weren't worth it for someone to be exposed and spread the virus and or give their life," Ballew said.
TACO is solely supported by business and individual contributions.
All help is appreciated in advance.
Checks can be mailed to TACO, P.O. Box 37, Cookson OK 74427
"The TACO Board wishes you and your families a Merry Christmas and for a much better year in 2021 for everyone," Ballew said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.