TACO, Cookson Bend host second annual Christmas parade, toy drive

On Saturday, Dec. 18, the Tenkiller Area Community Organization and the Cookson Bend Community Facebook group teamed together for a children's toy drive to help a rural elementary school.
The Facebook group organized its second annual nighttime Christmas parade. Over 40 vehicles, decorated floats, SUVs, and trucks lit up the starry, cold evening at dusk. The parade went west on Cookson Bend Road and in and out of the side roads, then turned around at Cookson Bend. The drop-off point for the toys were at The Deck at Cookson Village and the TACO building. Both buildings were opened to warm up. Coffee, hot chocolate, hot dogs, chips and snacks were available at the TACO building.
The TACO group delivered presents to the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Hospital last week. The children will have a big Valentine's Day party to distribute new clothes and their pick of these donated toys.
