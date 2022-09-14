COOKSON – The Tenkiller Area Community Organization will be hosting a "beans, beans, beans" community dinner Friday, Sept. 16, from 5-7 p.m.
The location is at the TACO building, 322437 S. 540 Road in Cookson. This is the road across from the Cookson Proctor Cemetery. The dinner includes many types of beans, possibly pinto, chili, green, butter, baked, navy red and rice hummus, and/or northern navy beans.
Sides are included along with desserts while they last. Monetary donations are appreciated to further this nonprofit's community outreach. Donations may also be mailed to P.O. Box 37, Cookson, OK 74427. For more information, go to the Tacocookson Facebook page, email tacocookson@gmail.com, or text 918-576-9982 or 918-931-7811.
