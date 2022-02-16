COOKSON - The Tenkiller Area Community Organization held a Children's Valentine's Party on Saturday, Feb. 12, for Tenkiller elementary children that had previously registered.
The event was held in place of a canceled Christmas program.
The children each received a new bag of clothing bought especially for them.
Early the parents submitted papers of their children's sizes so the Cupid volunteers could buy the clothing.
Children in attendance had the opportunity to pick two new toys.
Cindy Ballew, TACO president, held a teddy bear, on the paw of which said, "Love is . . . ."
Each child took an opportunity to fill in the blank with words, such as: joy, happy family, Jesus, caring, going to church, friends, family, mommy, and nice.
After this activity, children picked out a third toy to take home.
Grand prize drawings were also held. Winners took home two large teddy bears and one Razor scooter.
The winners of the grand prizes were Eli Jones, Faith Montgomery, and Ilianna Jones.
The Tahlequah Rotary Club offered assistance, as did TACO volunteers and the Cookson Bend Community Facebook Page who publicized the event and solicited donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.