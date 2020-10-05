TACO, other Cookson groups forging ahead

COOKSON - The Tenkiller Area Community Organization is raising money this fall to support local school children.
Every year, the nonprofit puts on a series of dinners, and the tradition has allowed community members to come together to help TACO purchase clothing and school supplies for local students. Amid the pandemic, the organization has been forced to change course. Instead, TACO is running a series of bazaars at the community building, 32247 S. 540 Road.
The first one was in June, and the second in September. The third and final bazaar will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community organization is also preparing for its Christmas fundraiser at Tenkiller Public School.
"It is so important to give back to the community," said TACO President Cindy Ballew. "We are having these flea markets because we can't do dinners due to COVID."
Patrons are asked to come to the bazaars and to give generously, because all proceeds are directed toward local humanitarian efforts.
TACO volunteers will divide themselves into teams and serve as "Christmas angels." They will be assigned a number of students for whom to purchase clothing and other items. TACO has traditionally held pizza dinners for the Cookson-area students in December, where they would meet Santa who would give them their presents, but amid the pandemic, this year's plan is being put on hold.
Proceeds will also go to the veterans hospital, where volunteers are putting together hygiene kits for Christmas.
The bazaars feature decorated displays of items for sale. Judy Morgan has served as head of the flea markets and has done a "wonderful job" at facilitating the event, according to Ballew. All items are donated to TACO from community members.
Ballew is president of the newly formed Cookson-Proctor Cemetery Board. They had their first board meeting Aug. 22 and met again Sept. 29. Members are looking to raise money for the upkeep of their cemetery.
"We want to know that the graves of loved ones of our community are being taken care of," said Ballew.
The cemetery is holding 300-400 graves.
The board has not yet announced its first fundraiser, which was a part of discussions, but community members can send donations to P.O. Box 110, Cookson, OK 74427. Members are looking to maintain graves, upkeep the lawn, and update plaques and cemetery plot maps.
The Greater Tenkiller Area Association has planned the fall Tidy Up Tenkiller campaign, and is looking for volunteers to help clean up around the lake. The Tenkiller area still suffers from the devastating tornado in 2018, and GTAA is looking for people to help clean up the shorelines. Individuals can sign up on the Facebook page.
The community holds a number of recurring events at the community building. On Tuesdays, card players gather from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New card players are always welcome. Fitness classes are taught by Joyce Barnes, and meet on Mondays, 5-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to noon.
