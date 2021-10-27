The Tenkiller Area Community Organization is accepting donations for its Christmas for the Kids and Veterans event to be held in December. Mail donations to Tenkiller Area Community Organization at P.O. Box 37, Cookson, OK 74427.
TACO potluck and general meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of every month, except December. Two guest speakers were featured at the October meeting.
In November, TACO will vote on its new 2022 officers.
TACO 2022 memberships are now due and cost $12.50 for singles, $25 for couples and families, $35 for businesses, and $200 for a lifetime membership.
A special group of volunteers freely donate their time and expertise to upkeep the grounds and buildings. The second Cookson Bend Road trash pickup will be scheduled soon.
Card playing is held every Tuesday. A mixture of Zumba classes are held for one hour at 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, as well as Saturday at 10 a.m.
