TACO suspends Cookson Jubilee

COOKSON - The 46th annual Cookson Jubilee would have taken place in June, but the Tenkiller Area Community Organization recently voted to suspend the event due to waning interest and support.
The nearly half-century tradition was canceled two years ago amid the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It returned last year, but with fewer participants, TACO barely broke even. With rising costs, organizers didn't believe the organization would have fared much better this year.
The festival started in 1976 along the side of State Highway 82 in Cookson. After a few years, organizers moved it to its recent site on 32247 S. 540 Road. In the past, the Jubilee would invite bands and vendors to celebrate the start of summer. Amid other events, such as Red Fern Festival and the Stilwell Strawberry Festival, it has been more difficult for organizers to entice locals to attend.
"We lost our crowds as larger groups came in. As our people got older, the volunteers came less and less. We said someone else can sponsor the music and take care of the bands because we are not going to do it, and we didn't have anyone step up," said Cindy Ballew, TACO president.
In the past, Cookson Jubilee organizers relied on smaller local bands. Ballew said smaller groups failed to bring in attention because they already played at many local venues.
Proceeds of the Jubilee would go to TACO. Ballew isn't too concerned because the organization is funding itself through other events, like the Christmas Bazaar.
"We make more money off of our benefits sales and flea markets than the jubilee. It is a lot of work, but takes less hands," she said.
This year, TACO held a Valentine's event, rather than a Christmas party, because of the preponderance of Christmas events held this past year. TACO also holds community dinners and trash pickup events that bring residents together.
"When you ask for volunteers, they show up. People want to show up. That's a part of the Cookson community that is supportive of each other," she said.
For years, residents Lou Kelly or Bill Payne Cookson Jubilee used to emcee.
"As the older guys and the emcees ran out, that's when we started falling apart. Lou Kelly took it for three years. He kept asking if we were going to do it. I said, 'you'll have to find money and a band.' When we used the same bands that performed at bars in Tahlequah, people were less interested," she said.
Another challenge presented itself in 2019 when a tornado hit the grounds where the Jubilee took place, taking out 23 shade trees in its wake.
"We have a problem with the hot sun," said Ballew.
That same year, rains inundated the grounds as Eastern Oklahoma suffered historical flooding. After COVID hit in 2020, organizers faced challenges that seemed insurmountable.
Ballew doesn't believe the Jubilee will take place next year, unless the next generation wants to take over the responsibility of organizing it.
owever, she is optimistic the community will continue to gather.
"We will keep moving forward and keep doing the trash pickup. Our TACO group is rethinking about doing donations," she said.
In the past, TACO has raised donations for hygiene kits for veterans in November. However, with the different kinds of veteran support groups available around Christmas, Ballew is thinking of moving the TAC veterans drive to the Fourth of July.
"The Jubilee was great for making memories and all of that. If we want to make new memories, it will have to be planned out," said Ballew.
