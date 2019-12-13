COOKSON - The Tenkiller Area Community Organization is accepting cash donations and new toys for children in prekindergarten through fourth grade.
Donations will be accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the KEOK/KTLQ radio station, 5686 S. Muskogee Ave. Monetary donations may also be mailed to TACO (Christmas), P.O. Box 37, Cookson, OK 74427.
TACO, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit will be hosting the Annual Christmas for Kids for selected low-income families from a rural Lake Tenkiller area elementary school.
The TACO group and volunteers furnish a dinner for the families, and the event features Santa Claus, Christmas caroling, and new clothing items, candy, and toys for the children. Each child who sits with Santa Claus picks up their wrapped clothing present and then picks out a favorite unwrapped toy.
