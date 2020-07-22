The Tenkiller Area Community Organization continues to move forward during the pandemic.
The next combined executive board and general meeting will be held Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m., in the TACO building, 32247 S. 540 Road in Cookson. A social distance gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a light dinner available. Attendees are asked to bring pre-packaged desserts, if possible, to go with salad and sandwiches.
A unique sale will be held Friday, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to noon. The TACO building is filling up with donated treasures, along with a men's shed priced for a good by. The treasures include: typical guys' stuff, a Taiwan bamboo sword, a Samurai sword, wicker baskets, home decor, kitchen items, books, an excellent condition Soprani accordion with case, an organ with bench, wooden furniture, clothing, children's items, and more.
TACO is a local nonprofit composed of volunteers who enjoy the Lake Tenkiller area and Cookson community.
Monetary donations are always appreciated. The mailing address is TACO, P.O. Box 37, Cookson, Oklahoma 74427.
TACO members thank the community in advance for supporting the August sale and the nonprofit so that they may continue to make the Lake Tenkiller area a better place.
For more information, message "TacoCookson" on Facebook.
