The Tenkiller Area Community Organization and the Cookson Bend property owners are planning their second annual Cookson Bend road trash pickup day, which will be held Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the TACO building 32247 S. 540 Road where they will register and be assigned a cleanup location.
The District 2 County Commissioner will furnish a dumpster, trash bags, and safety vests for this event. All volunteers are appreciated. For more information, follow the TACO Cookson Facebook page or the Cookson Bend Community Facebook page.
