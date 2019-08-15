COOKSON – The Tenkiller Area Community Organization, also known as TACO, invites everyone to attend the next general membership meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 32247 S. 540 Road next to the Cookson Airpark.
A representative from OzarksGo will be making a presentation to everyone. OzarksGo will update the community about the infrastructure in this area in preparation for providing internet, TV and telephone services. OzarksGo will be catering the dinner that night, so no potluck dinner from the members is required. To assist on how many will be attending, leave your name and how many are attending to Tacocookson@gmail.com or send a private message to Taco Cookson on Facebook before Aug. 19. Also, look later for a Facebook event page that interested parties may sign up through.
The dinner will be just after 6 p.m. The OzarksGo presentation will be first on the agenda at 7 p.m. Membership dues for 2020 may also be paid at this time. Tenkiller Area Community Organization is a 501(c)(3).
Leftovers from the Spring Sale were recycled to three places: the Catholic Charities, clothing; the Tahlequah Friends of the Library, books; and the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore, furniture, household items and such. TACO members and volunteers will continue to help the community this fall in several other ways.
TACO's Annual Fall Benefit Flea Market Sale will be held Aug. 30-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To donate unwanted treasures for others' pleasure, call 913-680-5204 as soon as possible.
The TACO group gives a special thanks to all the hard-working volunteers and businesses that once again made the 44th Annual Cookson Jubilee a success June 14-15.
