Although it's not necessarily the most traditional holiday, local residents gathered at Kroner & Baer Pub Thursday night to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
This was the first year the pub has hosted the event, and owner Chris Whytal said it was a success, despite the rainy drizzle.
"We'll call it a success, but we can build on it. We won't know really until
we get a good weather day, and any event you launch the first time, it's hard to get a feel for it, as not everyone knows it's there or knows what it's about," said Whytal.
Street tacos were made by Rafa's Burrito Co., and guests enjoyed a cornhole tournament and live music by Lance Roark.
"Rafa's Burrito Co. came to us and asked if we were willing to partner with them for this and kinda got the idea from Crawfish Festival and partnering with Linney Breaux. We thought it'd be a good idea to bring this party to Tahlequah, and they have something similar in downtown Tulsa," Whytal said.
Farrah Marble, Charlotte Davis, Ahna Hendrickson and Angi Deardeuff like to get together, and Thursday's event was something new for them.
"We come to the Crawfish Festival every year, but this is our first year for Cinco de Mayo, and we are loving it," said Davis.
Patrons had a variety of alcoholic beverages to choose from to celebrate the night: Mexican beer on tap, frozen margaritas and cocktails.
Catherine Johnson of Durant was in town to visit relatives, but ironically, she couldn't get to their house because of flooding. So she dropped by the pub instead.
"Hey, anytime there are margaritas, I'm down for it," she said.
Whytal said with the turnout and feedback he's received, they were already discussing what to add next year.
"Next year, I looked at the calendar ahead and [Cinco de Mayo] is going to be on a Friday. So we're looking forward to bringing this back," he said.
Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date of the Mexican army's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The day is not Mexican Independence Day, a common misconception.
