Changes were made to the local tag agency to accommodate for COVID-19 and new equipment.
Brenda Brooks, of Cherokee County Tag Agency, said they are operating by appointment only for driver’s licenses and identification cards.
“Tags are on a walk-in and sign-in basis," Brooks said. “We observing the social distancing and are only allowing 11 people in our office at a time. They can come in to sign in and then step back outside.”
Brooks said new equipment is also a factor. It takes at last 15 minutes to process each customer, Brooks said.
Appointments can be made either in person or by phone at 918-453-2889.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.