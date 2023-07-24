Results from a government audit have required Ahmad Tag Office in Park Hill to close temporarily to regular customers, in order to address and correct deficiencies.
This latest audit covered an 18-month period, and produced a 46-page report. The extra workload to respond to the report required Sal Ahmad, owner of the tag office, to temporarily close the business to regular customers to clear up the deficiencies in the report.
Semi-monthly reports are required of tag agencies. Items that require correction cover the range of missing paperwork on veterans claiming 100% disability, fees not collected for services such as transfer of ownership of vehicles, and other oversights.
“I decided to close the office to the public until I get these items corrected,” said Ahmad. “So the hours are different – usually 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but we are open only to those who receive correspondence [from us] until all the items in the audit are cleared up.”
When an issue is found – such as an example Ahmad gave of a fee of $17 not being collected to add a name to a car title – the customer is sent a letter, asked to pay the fee, and have the documents notarized. Notary services are available onsite.
Missing paperwork was the main problem cited in the report, said Ahmad, and fees are imposed if not provided at the time a customer receives a service.
Ahmad estimated the time to complete the audit work will be two weeks. At press time, the business had been closed approximately one week.
“When you have hundreds of [car] registrations and out of those you have 90 people with issues for a year and a half audit...,” said Ahmad. “[When we open back up] depends on how cooperative people can be. We are 60% done.”
In May and June, two employees of the tag office were charged with embezzlement. Charity Lenard-Hamby was charged with embezzling $10,425.10 between Feb. 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023, and Hope Bryan allegedly took $3,450.
Ahmad has been questioned by customers as to whether those charges are behind the letters requiring them to pay fees that were found missing in the audit.
“People think we are getting our money back from the embezzlement, but I’ve paid it back from my own pocket,” said Ahmad. “If an employee steals from me, I’m not going to ask customers to pay.”
The decision to open a tag office in Park Hill stemmed from Ahmad’s desire to help his hometown, he said. His father, Dr. Yahya M. Ahmad, is a pediatrician in Tahlequah.
“I opened the office to help the community. [It’s] frustrating when the community doesn’t realize that,” said Ahmad.
Unique to the rest of the U.S., Oklahoma tag offices are private businesses. Ahmad Tag Agency, at 26086 Highway 82, Park Hill, operates as an agency of Oklahoma. The company processes title transfers and registration renewals. According to the company’s Facebook page, the agency opened on Dec. 21, 2020.
In January 2023, Service Oklahoma, a new branch of the State Office of Management and Enterprise Services, took over driver’s license services and tag agency management from the Department of Public Safety.
This was in response to a bill introduced by Sen. Chuck Hall, which was signed into law May 19, 2022, in a bid to improve access to driver’s licenses, and to improve customer service. Over the next few years, it is the state’s intention to add more services to all Service Oklahoma locations, including turnpike passes and accessing vital records, such as birth and death certificates.
The plan is to create a model similar to a franchise system, ensuring standardized services throughout the state.
