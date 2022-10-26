TAHFH to transfer ownership of Habitat House 32

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is making good progress on the construction of Habitat House 32 on Highway 51 East near Briggs.
The homeowner is Estela Rojas, who was selected and qualified with good credit and steady employment. Rojas has almost competed half of her required 300 hours of sweat equity. Upon completion of construction, TAHFH will transfer ownership of the house to Rojas with an affordable mortgage payment.
TAHFH is a nonprofit Christian Housing Ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families in Cherokee County. To apply go to the Tahlequah Habitat website at www.tahlequahhabitat.org and fill out a pre-application or call the office to make an appointment at 918-453-1332. The office is at 816 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.