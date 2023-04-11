TAHH to hold annual Women Build event

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to host the Annual Women Build Event Saturday, May 20, at the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore, at 17165 W Mud Valley Road.
Volunteers are invited to participatre
The Women Build Event is a dedicated build day for a predominantly women crew.
Although all are welcome, this build will be geared toward teaching construction skills to and building confidence in women in an otherwise male-dominated career field.
Participants must be at least 16 years of age. No skills or tools are necessary.
Closed-toed shoes are required.
It is recommended that participants bring water, lunch or lunch money, and sunscreen.
For more information, call 918-453-1332.
