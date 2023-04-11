TAHH to hold annual Women Build event

Homeowner Pam Brow, left, and Women Build participant, Joanna Porch pose for a photo at last year’s Women Build event, as volunteer crew members raise the northeast wall of Cherokee County’s 31st Habitat Home.

Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to host the Annual Women Build Event Saturday, May 20, at the Tahlequah Habitat ReStore, at 17165 W Mud Valley Road.

Volunteers are invited to participatre

The Women Build Event is a dedicated build day for a predominantly women crew.

Although all are welcome, this build will be geared toward teaching construction skills to and building confidence in women in an otherwise male-dominated career field.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age. No skills or tools are necessary.

Closed-toed shoes are required.

It is recommended that participants bring water, lunch or lunch money, and sunscreen.

For more information, call 918-453-1332.

