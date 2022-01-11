Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity has planned to participate in the annual International Women Build Week event, March 7-12.
IWBW is unique to Habitat for Humanity and coincides with International Women's Day, March 8. The event is focused on empowering women through the participation of a dedicated build. While men aren't excluded, the program strives to create an inclusive and collaborative atmosphere specifically for women to participate in home building and repair activities to help build a stronger, safer community.
To join IWBW as a volunteer, host, or sponsor, contact Karmin Schwartz at 918-453-1332.
