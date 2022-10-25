The first annual Tahl-Lo-Ween Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday, Oct. 29.
Check-in and sign-ups will start at 4 p.m. at Norris Park. The cost is $20 per team with up to five members per team.
The scavenger hunt will start at 5 p.m. Participants will have two hours to complete the tasks on the scavenger hunt list and return to Norris Park.
The first three teams to make it back to Norris Park with the most tasks completed and corrected will be the winners.
Norris Park After Dark will take place from 7-9 p.m. and will feature a live DJ, glow stick dance party, food trucks, photo booth, fortune teller, trick-or-treating, costume contest, carnival games, and more.
Many local downtown businesses will be participating in the scavenger hunt.
All ages are welcome to attend this family fun event, which is hosted by Earth Medicine Curiosity Gift Shop.
