Only one kitten was among the 125 animals that came to Tahlepaws for free vaccinations on Saturday at Leoser Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah.
Along with free vaccinations, including worm medicine, microchips were available for $10.
The inaugural event achieved at least three goals: reducing lost pets that end up at the pound; decreasing the problem of dogs dying from worms; and increasing the number of animals vaccinated. Tahlepaws also helped pet owners feel more secure about not losing a beloved pet and defrayed the cost, which is hard for some to manage.
Long serpentine lines curved throughout the back half of the open building, and most pets and people waited patiently for a turn. At the end of the pavilion, cars with pets that may not have social skills drove through for services, also waiting to be seen.
Cemetery Records Clerk Jennifer Cruwell volunteered by registering the drive-thru pets.
"We don't want dogs and cats to end up in the pound," said Cruwell, who was pleased with the turnout. "When I arrived at 10:30, people were already lined up and we didn't start until 11."
Her husband, John Cruwell, was in the drive-thru line with their rescue dog, Lucy.
"It helps us keep vaccinations up to date and with a chip. It's a good thing; not everyone can afford it," Cruwell said.
Mariah Teague waited with her Australian shepherd.
"It makes it more accessible to people of different incomes, and it is convenient," said Teague.
Several groups partnered with the city of Tahlequah, including Pets for Life, the Humane Society of Cherokee County, and the city's Animal Control department.
Animal Pound Master Vicky Green was keeping the lines organized and moving, and making sure no animals or people were harmed.
"It's about pet health and education for pet owners," said Green. "And with tags, they'll be easier to find."
Alexis Colvard, with the Humane Society, said worms are a preventable parasite.
"The city of Tahlequah teamed up with the Humane Society, frankly, because we're tired of people's dogs dying from worms," Colvard said. "The Cherokee Nation is giving out free rabies vaccinations, PFC booster shots and microchips for $10."
Colvard said the event had a very good turnout.
"It's open to the whole county," she said. "We even have a kids section with art to color and an idea table for ideas about how kids under age 16 can help animals in the shelter. Lots of kids want to help, but have to be 16 to volunteer."
Giving vaccinations was veterinarian Dr. John Hobbs.
"It's good to bring awareness of pet health to residents of Cherokee County," said Hobbs. "With the One Health movement, animal health and human health go side by side. By protecting our pets, we get to protect the health of our citizens."
Different groups were set up around the sides in the front half of the pavilion. Jahna Hill, with Tahlequah Storm Water Management, displayed a model demonstrating how water runoff works.
Members of the Humane Society offered treats for people and pets, and Boy Scout Troop 743 sold food.
One woman was giving reiki to dogs.
"Reiki helps to calm them down and establish that they can have a connection with people," said Michele Schmidt while stroking Dave the collie, as she talked with his owner, Toni Bailey. "I also give reiki to dogs in the shelter."
Northeastern State University Jazz Studies Director Clark Gibson and students were selling band CDs and donating proceeds to the Humane Society. Tickets were also on sale for a Nov. 14 concert.
"It helps NSU be part of the community, and it's for a good cause," he said.
Rhonda Norris manages the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter Pets For Life programs for both Vinita and Tahlequah. On Saturday, she was registering pets for microchips.
"PAAS Pets For Life program provided 125 vaccines and 100 microchips to the community," said Norris. "What an amazing turnout!"
They saw 25 animals in the first 45 minutes.
Pets For Life is all about this type of community engagement, providing low- or no-cost basic needs for pets - and education and awareness for the humans, too, according to Norris.
"By providing these services, people do not have to worry about being able to afford these basic, but necessary pet services," Norris said. "What a great day for Tahlequah."
Pet parents snuggled their dogs, and some had to look away, apologizing for the pain of a vaccination and promising a treat afterward.
Cheryl Nobles held pet Bella while daughter, Jacqueline Nobles, hugged Princess Pink Floyd for her shots.
"I feel a little anxiety. We have never done anything like this before," said Jacqueline.
Her mom said it was "absolutely a good idea."
Kathy Elayyan was holding her chihuahua, Oreo, while her daughters, Elizabeth and Haley, were also carrying or walking a dog.
They attended to get the pets' shots up to date.
"It's a great community outreach for all the pet lovers in the community," said Elayyan.
Haley said the experience has been fun.
"I love dogs. It's fun to get out of the house for a little bit and seeing all the dogs," Elayyan said.
"And, in case we ever lost a dog, it would be easy to find them. I'd be so sad to lose them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.