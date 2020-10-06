Tahlepaws Howloween Pet Wellness Fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Leoser Pavilion on Morgan Street.
This second annual event is for all Cherokee County dog and cat owners, and pets must be on a leash at all times.
The first 25 pets in costume will receive free flea and tick medication.
While supplies last, the following will be offered: free DHPP booster immunization; free dewormer medication; free rabie vaccines; and $10 micro-chips.
No walk-ups will be accepted. All attendees must stay in their vehicles, and wear masks and practice social distancing.
Those unsure of their pets temperament should not attend, or they should stay clear of other animals and wait for instructions from organizers.
Owners are not to allow their dogs interact with other dogs. No vicious dogs or ones in heat should attend. No retractable leashes or leashes over 6 feet long are allowed.
The Tahlepaws Pet Wellness Fair was created by the Humane Society of Cherokee County and the City of Tahlequah Animal Shelter as an event designed to teach the community the dangers of parasites and decrease the spread of contagious diseases by providing free medication, vaccines and educational documents.
Event data from 2019 shows that 104 pets received city of Tahlequah tags, 144 pets received the rabies vaccine, 183 pets received dewormer, 150 pets received the DHPP booster, and 89 pets received microchips.Tahlepaws is developed by local resources to implement a community change in the perception of animal control and nonprofit organizations.
Event T-shirts can be ordered at https://vivid918.com/products/tahlepaws-howl-o-ween-shirt.
For more information on Tahlepaws Howloween Pet Wellness Fair, visit www.cityoftahlequah.com.
