In an effort to deal with budget cuts and employees' desire to telework, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is closing 34 physical office buildings across the state - including those in Tahlequah, Stilwell, Jay, and Pryor.
"Given COVID-19 and the economic downturn, our agency is facing a 4 percent budget reduction," said Keili McEwen, DHS communication director. "Our workforce has been pretty successful at telework. Our agency was looking at this prior to COVID."
That 4 percent cut equals about $28 million dollars for fiscal year 2021.
McEwen said an internal survey showed 93 percent of OKDHS employees want to telework all or some of the time. OKDHS has around 6,000 employees.
"They feel they are able to do their jobs virtually anywhere; it doesn't mean just at home," said McEwen. "We haven't seen an impact on production or efficiency. In fact, we've seen an increase in productivity."
Two-thirds of staff should expect to continue working in their current counties.
"There are positions in every agency that can't telework. A handful of administrators will be assigned to different stations," said McEwen. "There are absolutely no furloughs or layoffs as part of the plan."
While the process to close the buildings has begun, none will be shuttered until DHS takes the following minimum steps: secures partnerships for customer-facing services; digitizes records and files; and notifies landlords and utility companies, as well as makes arrangements for furniture. Employees who still have personal items in the offices are asked to begin removing them while practicing social distancing.
The agency is willing to work with any employee who needs a more flexible schedule or who needs assistance with internet or cell phone service.
"We are really committed to finding solutions as we work through the process," said McEwen.
OKDHS serves about a million people - roughly 25 percent of the state's population - each year. Services are not expected to be impacted, but there are issues for which DHS hopes the community will step up to help.
"Over the past 2-1/2 months, we have learned our agency's online portals, such as okdhslive.org, and phone-based centers are successful points of entry for our customers, as many Oklahomans are seeking services and completing applications," said McEwen.
"Our intent is to bolster interaction with customers and clients in the community. We want more of a presence in the community and not be tied to one DHS location. We want to meet customers where they are."
Some possible locations McEwen mentioned workers could use other than their homes may be libraries, nonprofit or tribal offices, churches, or even a health department, since they are both state government buildings and resources could be shared. These community partners could offer space to help DHS employees meet needs, such as parent-child visits or family team meetings.
"We'd like spaces that have a welcoming environment to them. Occasionally there's a middle-of-the-night pickup, so we need a space that's kid-friendly. A place children have access to toys and books," said McEwen. "We're locating those spaces we can go in and perform tasks necessary to get that child placed. Our office hours are not 8 to 5."
Learn more
To read more about OKDHS' new Service-First Model, visit www.ourokdhs.org/s/service-first-faqs.
