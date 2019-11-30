OKLAHOMA CITY -- Sarah Gibson, with First State Bank in Tahlequah, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in Oklahoma City.
Gibson was among 32 attendees of the school, held Nov. 18-22 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
OBA Operations School prepares junior-level operations managers to manage effectively and efficiently operations functions within a bank. Students develop a thorough understanding of key operations areas, develop and apply analytical skills, strengthen management skills in relations to human resource planning and motivational techniques, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking and learn about state-of-the-art banking technologies.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state.
