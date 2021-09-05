OKLAHOMA CITY --Paul Bright, with Bank of Cherokee County in Tahlequah, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Compliance School in Oklahoma City.
Bright was among 42 participants at the school, which was held Aug. 23-27 at the OBA Harris Event Center.
The OBA Compliance School, conducted annually, trains bank employees to deal with the many laws and regulations that affect bank lending and deposit functions. The school is designed to provide an extensive body of knowledge and information on consumer compliance, which can contribute to the development of compliance officers.
Students return to their banks equipped to deal with compliance regulations that impact lending practices and deposit functions as well as other related federal and state law regulations.
The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 200 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It's also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.
