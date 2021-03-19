The Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 24-year-old bicyclist from Tahlequah was killed after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle who fled Thursday night.
According to the OHP, Jacklyn Dobson was riding her bike on U.S. Highway 62 near 460 Road when she was struck by an unknown white vehicle.
Dobson was airlifted to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Troopers say they are still looking for the person who hit Dobson.
