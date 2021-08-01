Tahlequah Cable to upgrade its system

Tahlequah Cable TV is upgrading its network and distribution systems with a goal of launching true gig speeds to all of the homes and businesses in its service area.
In the first step of the system upgrade, service speeds and data allowances were increased in each of the Cablelynx Broadband residential and business service packages. Now, speeds up to 250 megs are available throughout the system.
Additional plant construction will begin in early 2022, and gigabit service will become available January 2023 in all areas where Tahlequah Cable TV provides service today. The gigabit service will be available to every resident and business in Tahlequah when the project is completed. The total cost of this effort will exceed $1.1 million and is just the latest investment by Tahlequah Cable TV.
"These are exciting times for the Tahlequah area. There are not many cities or towns in America that offer a gig service to all their residents, and we are working to provide it throughout all of our 200+ miles of plant," said Lee Gibbs, general manager of Tahlequah Cable TV. "We are proud to offer a gig speed in a portion of the service area today located in the Southridge community and are pleased to continue to invest in all our communities where we have served for over 43 years as the leading provider for internet, television, voice and cloud services."
"This $1.1 million project adds to the company's existing fiber-optic infrastructure and expands Cablelynx Broadband service to provide major growth opportunities for area businesses and gives them the competitive advantage that they want and need," said Walter E. Hussman Jr., chairman of WEHCO Media, parent company of Tahlequah Cable TV. "The residential subscribers will also be given more options for their internet service to meet the growing demands of the work-from-home and the home-school requirements that are being placed on them."
Tahlequah Cable TV has operated since 1978 as a family-owned company. Visit for future announcements and updates at www.tahlequahcabletv.com.
