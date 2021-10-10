Tahlequah centenarian celebrates 101st birthday

Go Ye Village resident Grace Roy enjoyed celebrating her 101st birthday on Wednesday at the Village. Many family and friends were in attendance to help her celebrate. The party was hosted by her grandson Byron Smith and his wife Tina.

Go Ye Village resident Grace Roy enjoyed celebrating her 101st birthday on Wednesday at the Village. Many family and friends were in attendance to help her celebrate. The party was hosted by her grandson, Byron Smith, and his wife Tina.

Tags

Trending Video