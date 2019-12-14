Luckily for Tahlequah residents, the Grinch couldn't steal an entire parade Friday night, so he joined the lineup of floats instead.
As the sun fell Friday evening, locals and visitors flocked to Muskogee Avenue in droves for the annual Tahlequah Christmas Parade. This year, the theme was "Holiday in Whoville." With lawn chairs and blankets in hand, parade viewers set up on the sidewalk as they waited for the long line of floats to roll by.
It was a familiar experience for many, since attending the town's annual celebration is a tradition for families.
"We come every year," said Karen McClellan, who brought her 7-year-old daughter. "I brought her when she was a baby, but now she's to the point where she remembers the parade and gets excited for it every year, so it's a little more memorable."
The street was relatively calm while families huddled together and shared warm beverages. The atmosphere on the street took a turn when the parade began, though, as spectators stood to cheer and wave at this year's participants. The Grinch received a warm reception from most attendees, but some kids had a few questions for the would-be Santa.
"Why did you steal Christmas, Mr. Grinch? You didn't have to do that!" yelled Travis Porter, local resident.
The parade was led by the Tahlequah Police Department and Tahlequah High School JROTC color guard. Close behind was 2019 Grand Marshal Sue Catron, the mayor, who rode with Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Ray Hammons and the Grinch.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., along with the tribe's royalty, threw out toys, while a variety of organizations and businesses tossed candy.
Among the crowd favorites was Meigs Jewelry, which went without a float and instead had participants ride inflatable flamingos down Muskogee Avenue.
"That's probably the greatest thing I've ever seen," said Randi Reckner. "I don't know how much they cost, but I want to buy one so I can pretend like I'm running around on a flamingo when my family comes into town."
It was the first Christmas parade for some little ones. Other spectators weren't so little, and only recently decided they weren't "too cool to go to the parade with mom."
"We used to come to the parade every year, and then at some point, they thought they were too cool to go to the parade with mom," said Shelly Sever, who attended with her two college-aged sons. "I think they're over that now, and we all enjoy it like we did when they were kids."
The lights were bright and the crowd was raucous, which is something not everyone expected. Thomas Balinski and his wife, Emily, drove from Tulsa to watch the parade and were surprised by the number of spectators and the quality of the event.
"We've only been in town once or twice, just driving through, so we really didn't know what to expect," said Balinski. "I think we've both had a great time so far and we're looking forward to checking out more of the town. It's so nice and [Emily] thinks it's really cute here."
Before the parade, Cherokee Nation hosted its Christmas on the Square, where families listened to carols, ate cookies, drank hot cocoa, and took photos with Santa.
Some walked away from Santa's lap in tears, but most had smiles.
Amanda Russell's son Brandon apparently reacted better this year than last.
"He was crying last year when he took a photo with him when we were in visiting family in Arkansas," said Russell. "I was kind of wondering how he'd take it, but he seems happy this go-around. I also tried to assure him that Santa was a good guy and he's the one who brings him presents every year. So I knew he would be fine."
Bragging rights were on the line for parade participants. The winners of the parade were: Redbud Physical Therapy, best decorated vehicle; Cherokee County Girl Scouts, best float; and Tahlequah High School Band, best band. The Girl Scouts won Best of the Best, and their float was sponsored by Rockin R Farms.
