The Tahlequah City Council approved the appointment of a city clerk during a June 1 meeting.
The board entered into a lengthy executive session wherein they discussed the appointment. Ward 1 Bree Long made the motion for Whitney Shaw to be sworn in as soon as possible.
Shaw was sworn in at City Hall on Thursday morning.
The city will conduct a nonpartisan special election for the purpose of electing someone for the unexpired city clerk position. The election will be Aug. 23 and the filing period is June 13-15, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A $200 filing fee must be paid by those who are interested in running for the position.
The councilors acknowledged elected City Clerk DeAnna Hammons' resignation during a May 2 meeting.
Issues pertaining to Hammons' physical address arose recently, as she was required to have a Tahlequah address to serve in that capacity.
Mayor Sue Catron said information on Hammons' residency came to light that indicated she didn't live within the city limits, after all.
