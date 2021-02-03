Ward 1
Name: Bree Long
Years living in city of Tahlequah: Moved from Hulbert to Tahlequah in 1996; lived in Ward 1 since 2003.
Current occupation: Human Resources Manager.
Education: Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Business Administration from NSU Tahlequah; plan to complete Human Resource Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) credential in 2021.
Special training, experience, certifications, military service: Currently on the Crisis Task Force, Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board, and Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board. In 2020, was member of Tahlequah City Charter Review Committee.
Memberships, organizations, awards honors: Member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church, Tahlequah; previous member; Tahlequah Kiwanis Club, Beta Sigma Phi, four years; member of Leadership Tahlequah Class 19, most well-known for initial development of all-inclusive park at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex.
Family information: Proud mom raising 8-year-old boy; has support system of friends and family in Tahlequah area.
Reason for seeking office: I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 4-1/2 years that I have served on the council. I want to continue to work with our current administration to move Tahlequah strategically forward, while still maintaining financial stability. I want to set an example for my son to let him know he should always give back to our home community, and leave it better than how he found it. I want to do all I can to make Tahlequah a better place to live for my friends and family.
Name: John Peter Uzzo
Years living in city of Tahlequah: 30
Current occupation: self-employed as CPA 3.
Education: Bachelor in Business Administration, major in accounting and minor in finance; Master's of Accountancy, minor in economics; a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies.
Special training, experience, certifications, military service: Veteran of U.S. Army; professional experience includes working for national accounting firm; CFO of group of companies; controller for Cherokee Nation; and owning CPA practice. Certifications in Risk and Information Systems, Forensic Certified Public Accountant, and Certified Fraud Specialist credentials; Global Academy of Finance and Management fellow; Master Financial Planner certification.
Memberships, organizations, awards, honors: Member of American Legion, Oklahoma Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs, Eastern and Tulsa Chapters of Oklahoma Society of CPAs and Certified Fraud Examiners. American Institute of CPAs awards: Certified in Financial Forensics, Certified Information Technology Professional and Chartered Global Management Accountant; founding sponsor, National Museum of U.S. Army and National Museum of American Sailor Foundation; National Mounted Warfare Foundation founder; No. 1 British Flying Training School Museum founding partner; D-Day Society member; Patton Patriot in General Patton Memorial Museum; founding patriot in Fort Ticonderoga "America's Fort"; National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation founding partner; charter member, Eisenhower Legacy Society; Leaders Club, The Heritage Foundation, Washington, D.C.; original member, National Vietnam War Museum; 2016-2017 Oklahoma Veteran Supporter of the Year, Veterans in Defense of Liberty; U.S. Deputy Sheriff's Association 2016-2017 Oklahoma Citizen of the Year.
Family information: Married; four adult children.
Reason for seeking office: My reason is to assist the mayor and city councilors in management of the financial resources that are entrusted. I have a bachelor's degree in Accounting, a Master of Accountancy and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. I have the education, training and experience to assist the city in making informed decisions in the allocation of scarce resources. I am a CPA with over 40 years of experience. I have state, national and international certifications in my profession. My goal is to help the citizens of Tahlequah.
Ward 2
Name: Keith Baker
Years living in city of Tahlequah: approximately 30.
Current occupation: Safety Programs Manager.
Education: Tahlequah High School, 1990; University of Oklahoma, 1994.
Special training, experience, certifications, military service: OSHA Authorized Construction Trainer; Construction Safety and Health.
Memberships, organizations, awards, honors: Cherokee Nation.
Family information: mother, Sondra (Bynum) Baker, and stepdad, John Carr; father, Tim K. Baker, and stepmother, Diana Baker; brother, Jay Baker; sisters, Nikki Baker Limore, Bailee Baker Rowlett and Blake Baker Toellner.
Reason for seeking office: Tahlequah holds a special place in my heart because it is my hometown. This is my way of giving back to the people and the town where I grew up. I was taught that a person should give back to the community by helping others. I cannot think of a better way than to offer my voice, my time and my passion to help Tahlequah.
Name: Gary Cacy
Years living in city of Tahlequah: 28.
Current occupation: Director of Advantage, Cornerstone Health Care (home care agency).
Education: Bachelor in Criminal Justice, Northeastern State University, 1996; Master's in College Teaching, Northeastern State University, 1998.
Special training, experience, certifications, military service: Attended Oklahoma Municipal League; Planning and Zoning Commission; Leadership Tahlequah; Firefighter Instructor.
Memberships, organizations, awards, honors: NSU Alumni Association Board of Directors; Rotary Club; Tahlequah Firemen's Club Volunteer Captain; Emergency Medical Responder; Cherokee Masonic Lodge; graduated top of Class CLEET.
Family information: Married 21 years; three children: daughter, 20, attending NSU; son, 12, and daughter, 8, both at Tahlequah Public Schools.
Reason for seeking office: I love Tahlequah and I have chosen to live, work and raise my family in this great city. My No. 1 motivation for running for office is service to my community. I want this community to continue to grow and be prosperous and to be a place where my children want to live when they grow up and are able to find quality, well-paying jobs to provide for themselves. I want all citizens to feel welcome, feel safe, and feel that their voices count and always will.
