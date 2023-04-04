During the April 4 Tahlequah City Council meeting, Sean Valdez and Robert Bacon were recognized for their years of service with the Tahlequah Fire Department. Valdez has served 15 years, and Bacon five.
Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Baker asked that four items presented in a consent agenda on routine matters be removed and considered separately.
In consideration of the swearing in of the new mayor, two of those items for legal services for 2023-2024 were tabled until the May meeting. The other two – a contract for mowing services and a waiver on competitive bidding requirements for rebar – were approved after a short discussion.
Reports from Tahlequah Main Street, the Tahlequah Library, Tour Tahlequah, and Chamber of Commerce were presented.
Jamie Hale, executive director of Main Street Association, provided information on the Impact grant.
“The Impact registration is now open to all of our downtown merchant partners,” said Hale. “It is a microgrant [that has increased to $7500] to be put toward any type of façade renovations.”
Finalists for the grant will be announced May 15, and there is a community voting period after that date.
Volunteers are still needed for the Red Fern Festival, April 28-29. People can volunteer by going to www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
The Tahlequah Library will be giving away free copies of the book Where the Red Fern Grows at their booth at the festival. Several programs, including cooking a pasta meal from scratch, are planned at the library for April.
The next Monthly Mingle with the Chamber of Commerce is April 7 at 8 a.m. at Elephant Rock Garden Supply. It will be catered and have a new theme to encourage networking. Welcome signs into Tahlequah will be spruced up by My Tahlequah with new flowers and shrubs.
Gena McPhail of Tour Tahlequah reported that a visitor from Israel interested in Cherokee history requested a tour, along with a Navaho artist from New Mexico, and a group of 25 motorcycle riders.
“We are scheduling a poker run with [the riders] on Labor Day Weekend,” said McPhail.
The salary for the judge of the City of Tahlequah was approved for the next fiscal year.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill presented the recommendation of the planning commission on a request by Two Rivers Academy to allow angled parking versus parallel parking in the right-of-way on Fifth Street.
“In my mind it would create more problems, not only for the parents but for the traffic in the area, if we have to do parallel parking,” said Krista Wheeler, owner of the school.
Baker tried to get a motion passed to allow angled parking. There was no second and the motion died. Councilors voted 3-1 to approve the planning commission’s recommendation. The owners will be required to pave the gravel area, and if for any reason the city needs that right-of-way space, it reverts to city use.
Chris Armstrong, director of solid waste, requested the purchase of a packer truck, a 24-yard rear-load dumpster from Scranton Manufacturing, for $222,503. Councilors approved the purchase.
Fire Chief Casey Baker requested no action be taken on the switching of phone service from AT&T to T-Mobile and that the item be revisited at a later date.
In executive session, three items were discussed, including the 2023-2024 contract with IAFF Local 4099 for firefighters.
“We are asking for a 3% increase in pay, an increase in duty allowance [clothing allowance] from $550 to $750, and adding a couple steps onto our step pay system [for the fire marshal],” said Local 4099 Secretary-Treasurer Heath Pennington.
The fire marshal investigates fires and inspects sprinkler systems in proposed commercial buildings or apartment complexes. The contract was approved.
In two other executive actions, City Administrator Alan Chapman was transferred from that position to finance director. Chapman assumed the position without its being publicly advertised, which would have been normal protocol. He will be making $75,000, according to records.
No action was taken on the pending claim against H&G Paving Contractors.
What’s next
The next City Council Meeting is May 1, at 5:30 p.m. Suzanne Myers, the incoming mayor, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. that same day in council chambers and will preside over the evening’s meeting.
