Our Blood Institute will hold a blood drive at both BancFirst Tahlequah locations on Thursday, May 25-26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Bloodmobile.
On May 25 the blood drive will be at 1204 E Ross St. and on May 26 it will take place at 130 S Muskogee.
A person's blood donation will allow them to receive a free ticket to the Oklahoma Science Museum, Frontier City, or Hurricane Harbor. Successful donors will also receive a smiley “I’m a Blood Donor” T-shirt, while supplies last. There will be three colors to choose from, including blue, orange, or purple.
The Oklahoma Science Museum is home to over 390,000 square feet of hands-on science experiences, art, and history. With engaging exhibits like the Tinkering Garage or the Kirkpatrick Planetarium, which sends people on a journey beyond the Milky Way. There’s no limit to curiosity and imagination for those who visit.
Frontier City is Oklahoma’s only western-themed amusement park. The premier destination offers thrill rides like the Silver Bullet and Diamond Back, live entertainment and delicious food. At Six Flags Hurricane Harbor patrons can take a ride down towering water slides or relax in lazy rivers and wave pools. Hurricane Harbor OKC has something for everyone.
“Give blood and walk away with a smile,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “Your blood donation is essential to keeping up the blood supply in your local hospitals so lives can continue to be saved every day. We are extremely thankful for our partnerships with The Oklahoma Science Museum, Frontier City and Hurricane Harbor for recognizing the importance of blood donations in our community.”
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days and platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Donors who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18-year-old and up must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is also required.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.