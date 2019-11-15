Tahlequah Community Fund recently awarded $50,471 to 21 successful nonprofit grant applicants.
Each year, TCF solicits grant applications from the community. This year, the maximum amount of each grant was $3,500.
Of these grants awarded, Tahlequah Schools had 13 successful grants totaling $27,721. Some of the projects ranged from a BMX STEM Kit, Breakout EDU kits for interactive learning, dry-erase tables, books for pre-k students, books for a Guided Reading library, wireless earset microphones, iPads for use with Individualized Education Programs, and family literacy support.
Shiloh School was awarded a grant for STEM integration in the classroom.
In addition to the area schools, eight nonprofit entities received funds.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse received a grant to purchase technical equipment, and to rent the backdrop for the upcoming Penguin Project production of "The Little Mermaid."
Zoë Institute received funds to offer life skill classes to clients at the Tahlequah Day Center.
Help in Crisis will be adding another room at shelter for victims and their children.
Foot Golf will be a new addition to the City of Tahlequah golf course through a grant received, and the Boys & Girls Club will purchase equipment with their funding to keep the infields of the baseball and softball fields in top shape.
Hunter's Home will use its grant to add cut-outs of 19th century residents to their educational displays.
TCF is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to connecting donors to the charitable needs of Tahlequah. By helping individuals, families and organizations create funding vehicles for charitable purposes, the fund works to preserve and enhance Tahlequah's unique quality of life for many years to come.
To donate to TCF or for further information, contact J.D. Carey at 918-456-6665.
