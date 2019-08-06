The Tahlequah Community Fund is seeking grant applications from local organizations.
Action-oriented community programs addressing community interests, including the arts, education, culture, health and wellness, community beautification and development, leadership, conservation and human services, will receive priority consideration.
Grant proposals must not exceed $3,500. Entities eligible to receive grants from TCF are restricted to charitable organizations, public schools and government entities. Those receiving funds must agree to submit follow-up reports within 90 days; those not submitting reports will be ineligible for future considerations.
"The Tahlequah Community Fund is passionate about helping our citizens give back to our town," said Chairman Mark Gish. "We are honored to be able to award another round of grants and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community."
The grant cycle is open and closes Sept. 27. To learn more or apply for a grant directly, visit www.cfok.org/Nonprofits/Apply-for-a-Grant.
TCF is a broadly-based community organization whose purpose is exclusively philanthropic and charitable and is established to help meet the present and future needs of the Tahlequah community. To facilitate its growth and administration, TCF has been created as a permanent, component fund of the statewide community foundation known as the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma. TCF governance is provided by a seven-member board of directors comprised of local individuals committed to Tahlequah and the quality of life in the area.
For more information about the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, visit: www.cfok.org.
