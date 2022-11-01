Communities Foundation of Oklahoma held an anniversary luncheon Nov. 1 with area residents to encourage support for the Tahlequah Community Fund and to celebrate recent accomplishments.
Attendees gathered at the Chota Conference Center and heard from several speakers, including CFO board member Mark Gish, CFO Executive Director Teresa Rose, and TCF President Ken Purdy.
“It's wonderful to see so many folks that I know who help keep this community running and operating and doing all wonderful things that we do,” said Purdy.
The nonprofit TCF was founded in 1999, and Purdy said TCF started its annual grants program in 2009.
“A little over a decade later, we have just completed a grant program — our annual grants giving — and we've given away $37,000 to 15 organizations as an annual program,” he said. “With our annual giving and our donor directed funding through the Tahlequah Community Fund, this organization is issued $1.1 million back to the Tahlequah community and area to over 150 organizations.”
Tahlequah Public Schools has received many of these grants.
“As of last year, the Tahlequah Community Fund had awarded 61 grants for almost $127,000 to our schools,” said Superintendent Tanya Jones. “[Those] for this year were just announced last week, and we have seven new grant recipients for another $17,711.06. It goes directly to help our students and their teachers.”
Jones said these grants provide services for things such as literacy, robotics, STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics], adult education, athletics, school culture, foreign language, special education students, and displaced students and their families.
“The impact of these funds — it’s hard to describe in words,” she said. “It’s a true blessing, what you all do for us and this organization that invests in our students on a daily basis.”
Mike Bingham of the Tahlequah Trails Association described how his organization was able to start a trails project on a 200-acre piece of property, with help from the TCF.
“We applied for a Tahlequah Community Fund grant to allow us to begin our project," said Bingham. "With this funding, a parking lot was constructed at the donated property; metal fencing was purchased and installed around our parking area; a shipping container was purchased and delivered for use as storage from tools and equipment; and specialized trail-building tools were purchased for volunteers to use.”
Bingham said a gravel path to access the trailhead was also constructed, as well as signing and fencing.
“These improvements were all made possible with the funding from the Tahlequah Community Fund,” said Bingham.
