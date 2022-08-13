Tahlequah Community Playhouse, Inc. begins its 49th season with the musical "Quilters" Sept. 16-18 and 23-25. The musical is by Molly Newman and Barbara Damasek and directed by Bryn Smith and Paul Reif.
The musical is about the lives of American pioneer women based on the book "Quilters: Women and Domestic Art" by Patricia Cooper and Norma Bradley Allen. The Friday and Saturday performances begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by the play at 7:30 p.m.
Dinner on Sunday begins at 1 p.m. with the play beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Beautiquey and the Beast boutique, Morris-Cragar florist or online at tcp.tickets@gmail.com.
Tickets are $30 for dinner and the show and $15 for show only tickets. Show-only tickets may also be purchased at the door. Reservations for dinner must be made by the Wednesday prior to the show individuals want to attend. Those who require special dietary needs and seating arrangements can call the box office at 539-234-9444.
All performances are held at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 North Water Avenue. Season tickets are still available. TCP is a member of the American Association of Community Theaters and the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association. TCP meets the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church at 814 North Vinita Avenue. Visit the website at www.tcpok.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.