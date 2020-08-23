Municipal Electric Systems of Oklahoma awarded Tahlequah Electric, a division of the Tahlequah Public Works Authority, which serves the city of Tahlequah, an Outstanding Achievement in the association's annual Electric Operations and Reliability Competition.
The utility was recognized in the category for cities more than 10,000 in population for its high level of service reliability for cities in Oklahoma.
Tahlequah Electric was honored for an Average System Availability Index of 99.99 percent in 2017. The utility employees meet the requirements of their work with professionalism and safety due to employer efforts. These efforts include four years of rigorous field experience and testing for each line worker before he achieves journey lineworker status.
Further, Tahlequah Electric was recognized for its outstanding safety record for 2017. Through 38,516 work hours, Tahlequah Electric experienced one reportable incident with no lost or restricted duty time.
MESO General Manager Tom Rider presented the award to TPWA. He said the trade association valued the continued participation of the various utilities in the region in the annual reliability competition.
"It is important, we believe, for cities to maintain accurate records to measure their reliability and productivity. Through an ongoing review of operations of cities in the four-state region, we find over time which systems have continuous excellence in construction standards and distribution automation. Tahlequah Electric not only has taken many steps to maintain reliability but continues to invest in system improvement," Rider said. "The current operational standards and employee training standards of this utility are superior. This training and development of staff and increased funding for reliability resulted in the continued excellent performance of the utility. Local control means local crews. That means fast response. And fast response means less outage time."
MESO is an electric utility trade association representing cities in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas. The association's member utilities provide nonprofit electric services and electric power generation to some 750,000 people in four states. TPWA purchases power from the Grand River Dam Authority.
To ensure fast response to emergencies, TPWA is also a signatory to Mutual Aid Agreements in the region. These agreements are recognized by FEMA for use in the event of emergency or natural disaster. Utilities in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma agree through the program on the conditions under which assistance may be received in an emergency ahead of the event so there are no delays in responding to the needs of another utility.
