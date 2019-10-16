Fitness and fundraising go together at Tahlequah elementary schools.
Jog-a-Thons are held at all three Tahlequah Public Schools K-5 sites, and the parent-teacher organizations help plan the events, as well as what to do with the funds raised.
"This year, we raised $18,400 with the help of our students and community corporate sponsors," said Marissa McCoy, Cherokee Elementary School principal. "Parents help their child fundraise and can run with their students during the event."
Students could collect sponsorships from people they know. Either a flat amount was pledged or they could give a certain amount per laps run, like $1 per lap.
Incentives to raise money or run the most laps were given to the students.
These included water bottles, "spirit packs," a day of fishing, pizza parties, new shoes, and more.
"At Heritage Elementary, our PTO does an amazing job on our fundraisers," said Principal Amanda Vance. "Our annual Jog-a-Thon is held in early September. This year we have raised over $12,000 and our deadline for donations is Nov. 1."
Greenwood Elementary School had rescheduled its Jog-a-Thon due to rain, so the students enjoyed Monday's nice weather while running and doing other activities.
Each grade had their own time on the track, and students ran for 20 minutes.
Kindergarten through grade 2 ran in the morning, and grades 3-5 ran in the afternoon.
While one grade was running, other grades rotated every 30 minutes through activities. They got to play on inflatables, have a dance off on a video game system, and get concessions.
"Whatever our theme is is what we base the stations on. This year is 'Eye of the Tiger,'" said Nikki Molloy, Greenwood principal.
Along with corporate sponsorships, volunteers who give time during the events are necessary.
Members of the PTOs and other family members help by setting up, monitoring activities, and marking students' wristbands after each lap they ran.
Community groups volunteering during the Greenwood Elementary Jog-a-Thon were Tahlequah High School cheerleaders, athletes from Northeastern State University, and members of NSU's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter.
Using last year's Jog-a-Thon proceeds, the Greenwood PTO was able to resurface the track and two basketball courts, as well as add to the action-based learning lab.
"It's made a huge difference. The track had potholes in it and was unsafe," said Molloy. "The PTO always does something big. This year, they're wanting to add more to the playground."
Funds raised at Cherokee Elementary will be used for classroom furniture, field trips, education software, nurse supplies, curriculum, refreshments for family nights, teacher appreciation gifts, and more.
The Jog-a-Thon is the only schoolwide fundraiser at Cherokee Elementary each year.
At Heritage, the monies raised are used for similar items and expenses.
"We also use funds from our fundraisers to supplement grants that our school receives. In many of these grants, it pays for the program or software that is needed, but not the computers or laptops," said Vance.
Sequoyah Pre-K Center will hold a similar event Wednesday to raise money: a Trike-a-Thon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.