The Tahlequah Elks Lodge 2601 received two grants and donated the money to three local nonprofit organizations. The Beacon and Spotlight grant totaling $6,000 was divide among The Men's Shelter, CARE Food Pantry, and TACH, with each organization receiving $2,000. The Tahlequah Elks were happy to help each organization and look forward to being able to do more for the community in the upcoming year.

