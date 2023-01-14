The Tahlequah Elks Lodge 2601 received two grants and donated the money to three local nonprofit organizations. The Beacon and Spotlight grant totaling $6,000 was divide among The Men's Shelter, CARE Food Pantry, and TACH, with each organization receiving $2,000. The Tahlequah Elks were happy to help each organization and look forward to being able to do more for the community in the upcoming year.
featured
Tahlequah Elks Lodge 2601 donates to local nonprofits
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- SHERIFF: Wanted man taken into custody
- Gunfire exchange lands man in hospital
- Pagan group seeks public understanding
- WESTERN FLAIR: Owner of Workman's talks family, store history, decision to sell
- SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: TPS breaks ground on indoor athletic facility
- Psychologists say Tait didn't exhibit signs of mental defect at the time murder occurred
- Murphy honored by OPC service
- OKLAHOMA WATCH: State agencies encounter problems with licensing software platform
- Turner to retire as NSU president in July
- POLICE BEAT 1-10-23: Confusion over containers ends in man's arrest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.