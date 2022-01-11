The Tahlequah Farmers' Market annual meeting and potluck luncheon will take place on Saturday, Jan. 15. Lunch will start at noon, and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 315 E. Shawnee St.
The meeting will be held for anyone in the community interested in becoming a vendor at the 2022 market; for those returning to the market; friends and family; and anyone in the community or surrounding areas who would like to know more about the market, support the market, or want to be involved in any way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.