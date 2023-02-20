Tahlequah fire chief says high number of structure fires normal for time of year

Firefighters with the Tahlequah Fire Department have responded to eight separate structure fires within the past month, which officials said is relatively common for this time of year.
Fire Chief Casey Baker said there were 13 reported fires between Jan. 20 and Feb. 20 and eight of those involved structures. A handful of those fires involved TFD assisting the rural fire departments, such as Welling, Hulbert, and Illinois River Fire & Rescue.
"Most of those structure fires were caused by heating-type issues and three were electrical issues with one due to a candle," Baker said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, wintertime brings peak months for heating fires.
"Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires 44 percent, as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment," according to the NFPA.
Local folks should prep for colder months to ensure readiness and prevention. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 25,000 structure fires and 300 deaths are caused by space heaters each year.
"It's common this time of year because people are trying to stay warm, and usually when you're more apt to have heat, there's more apt to be issues with fire," he said.
By Feb. 4, firefighters were paged to their sixth structure fire in seven days, and Baker said the American Red Cross assisted a handful of people.
It works this way: Someone on scene contacts a local ARC caseworker, who will be provided a contact number of the homeowner. A finance card is provided for financial assistance with shelter, food and clothing.
ARC had responded to more than 50 home fires statewide by Jan. 9, 2022, and expected to see that rate increase by 60 percent for the year.
TFD and other fire departments urge homeowners close all bedroom doors to help prevent a fire from spreading, as that will cut off the oxygen supply. Fire officials said doing so will help contain the fire and save other rooms from damage.
ARC is an independent entity that exists as nonprofit and tax-exempt through a charter granted by the U.S. Congress. Donations make it possible for ARC to assist families affected by a house fire, or any other disaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.