The Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation hosted a Mini Medical School for about 80 fourth-grade students from the Tahlequah area on Friday, April 21.
Medical students from the OSU Pediatrics Club and Clinical Skills Club organized the event.
“The mission of the Mini Medical School is to educate the future generation about what being an osteopathic physician entails,” said Linda Nguyen, a second-year medical student at OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation.
About 30 medical students, along with a handful of clinical faculty and staff, worked with the fourth-grade students as they rotated through four stations each highlighting an aspect of osteopathic medical school.
At the anatomy station the students learned about the anatomy and functions of the heart, lungs, and brain, with models of each organ. At the clinical skills station, they learned how to use stethoscopes to listen to heart and lung sounds.
One of the foundations of osteopathic medicine is OMM, or Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, where physicians use hands-on techniques and skills to treat everything from back pain to chest congestion to inflammation.
At the OMM station, the elementary students learned some basic techniques of OMM to help alleviate conditions like ear and sinus infections they could do at home.
“We taught the Galbreath technique, which essentially encourages sinus flow and hopefully provides relief for patients who suffer from congestion. We had one student tell us OMM was his favorite station because he could breathe easy for the first time in forever,” said Molly Bloom, an OSU-COM at the Cherokee Nation second-year medical student.
The fourth-graders also had the chance to put on a white doctor’s coat and stethoscope and have their own portraits taken at the photo booth.
Bloom said the Mini Medical School was a success.
“We saw lots of big smiles and great participation. They learned new information, participated in hands-on activities and even did well on quizzes we implemented at every station to test their knowledge,” she said.
It was also a great time for the medical students who volunteered for the event.
“Medical school is hard and burn out is real. This event was such a great reminder to us about our purpose,” said Bloom. “This reminded the medical students about the excitement they felt when they first became interested in medicine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.